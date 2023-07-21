Economic Offences Wing arrests fraudster in Bhubaneswar Land Scam

Economic Offences Wing, Bhubaneswar arrests fraudster Gour Prasad Mohanty linked with a land scam. The culprit from Khordha, has been caught from Puri district based on the complaint filed by one Swosti Ranjan Pani of Sailashree Vihar in Bhubaneswar.



The report alleges that fraudsters contacted him to purchase a property at Baranga for an amount worth Rs 2 crore which was registered in the name of one Rangalata Swain. After showing land patta, PAN, Aadhaar, residential certificate in the name of Rangalata Swain, the owner of the land, the accused tricked Pani into giving Rs 25 lakh as advance towards the purchase of the said land. But, subsequently, the fraudsters switched off their mobiles and vanished.



After inquiry, the complainant found that the fraudsters had impersonated the real owner Rangalata Swain, a 75 years old lady and duped him to the tune of Rs 25 lakh.





