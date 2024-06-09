Prior to his oath taking ceremony, PM-designate Narendra Modi met with 52 members of the NDA alliance; 3 Central Ministers From Odisha likely to be sworn in as Union Ministers today

New Delhi: Prior to his oath taking ceremony, PM-designate Narendra Modi met with 52 members of the NDA alliance, who are likely to be sworn in as Ministers today. 3 Central Ministers From Odisha likely to be sworn in as Union Ministers today. Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram & Ashwini Vaishnaw will be sworn in as union ministers today.

Full breakup of Modi Cabinet 3.0

-‘6 BJP RS MPs in new cabinet’

– ’12 Ministers from alliance partners’

– ‘7 New BJP faces to be inducted’

– ’37 BJP Netas in Modi cabinet 3.0′