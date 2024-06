New Delhi: Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ arrives in New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.

P. Kumaran, Officer on Special Duty, Economic Relations and Development Partnership Administration (ER & DPA) receives Nepal PM at the airport. The visit reflects the unique 🇮🇳-🇳🇵ties and will also provide further impetus to our multifaceted relationship.