Naveen Patnaik close aide VK Pandian announces to withdraw from active politics

Bhubaneswar: Bureaucrat-turned-BJD leader VK Pandian, a close aide of BJD president Naveen Patnaik, announces ‘sanyas’ from active politics after BJD’s poll defeat .

BJD leader VK Pandian says, “…Now consciously I decide to withdraw myself from active politics. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone on this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me has had a part to play in BJD’s loss…”

In a video message, Mr Pandian says he’s sorry if the campaign narrative against him played a role in BJD’s loss

“I apologise to the entire Biju Parivar including all the karmis”

Mr Pandian says his only intention to join politics was to assist Naveen Babu & “now I have consciously decided to withdraw from active politics”

“I’m sorry if I have hurt anyone in this journey”

Mr Pandian in this video message conveys his heartfelt gratitude to lakhs & lakhs of Biju Parivar members