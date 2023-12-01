InternationalNational

Prime Minister’s meeting with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden

New Delhi,1st December: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with H.E. Mr. Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden, on 1 December 2023, on the sidelines of COP 28 in Dubai.

The leaders held productive discussions on various facets of their bilateral relations, including defence, R&D, trade and investment and climate cooperation. They also discussed regional and multilateral issues including EU, Nordic Council and Nordic Baltic 8 Group.

Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Kristersson for Sweden’s successful presidency of the EU Council.

