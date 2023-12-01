India co-hosts with UAE the Global Green Credit Initiative at COP-28

New Delhi,1st December: Prime Minister Narendra Modi together with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of UAE, co-hosted the High-level event on ‘Green Credits Programme’ at COP-28, on 1 December 2023 in Dubai. The event saw participation of H.E. Mr. Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, H.E. Mr. Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique and H.E. Mr. Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

Prime Minister invited all nations to join this Initiative.

The Green Credit Initiative has been conceptualized as a mechanism to incentivize voluntary pro-planet actions, as an effective response to the challenge of climate change. It envisions the issue of Green Credits for plantations on waste/degraded lands and river catchment areas, to rejuvenate and revive natural eco-systems.

During the event a web platform, which would serve as a repository of policies and best practices that incentivize environment-friendly actions, was also launched (https://ggci-world.in/).

This global initiative aims to facilitate global collaboration, cooperation and partnership through exchange of knowledge, experiences and best practices in planning, implementation and monitoring of environment positive actions through programs/mechanisms like Green Credits.