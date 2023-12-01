JSP Foundation Observes World AIDS Day-2023

Angul: The Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Jindal Steel & Power, widely known as JSP Foundation, observed World AIDS Day – 2023 with a series of awareness activities in collaboration with government and non-government bodies.

JSP Foundation’s field functionaries raised awareness about the consequences of the pandemic and encouraged people to take action against HIV/AIDS, focusing on prevention, treatment, and care.

To commemorate the event, CSR Volunteers attached red ribbons to all employees, truckers, migrant laborers, and community members in and around the plant location, expressing their solidarity and support for people living with HIV.

On this occasion, the District Health Administration felicitated JSP Foundation for its efforts and support of the National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) activities throughout the year.

It is noteworthy that Jindal Steel & Power Angul has signed the Employer Led Model with the National Aids Control Society as an ethical partner to address HIV/AIDS. To date, more than 7 Lakh people have received HIV counseling, and HIV tests as per NACO guidelines, and Positive cases are being referred for treatment at the Government ART centers.