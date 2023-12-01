Prime Minister’s meeting with the President of the Swiss Confederation

New Delhi,1st December: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with H.E. Mr. Alain Berset, President of the Swiss Confederation, on 1 December 2023, on the sidelines of COP 28 in Dubai.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to further deepen their partnership, including cooperation in trade and investment, technology, health, education, IT, tourism and people to people ties.

Discussions also covered regional and global issues of mutual interest.

President Berset congratulated Prime Minister for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and the Summit.