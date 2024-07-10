Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi called on H.E. Mr. Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria in Vienna today. President Van der Bellen congratulated Prime Minister on his historic third term in office.

Prime Minister noted that his visit to Austria at a time when the two countries were celebrating 75 years of their diplomatic ties makes it historic and special. The two leaders discussed bilateral and global issues of mutual interest. They shared thoughts on environmental sustainability and combating global warming. In this regard, the two leaders discussed mutually beneficial opportunities of collaboration in areas such as renewable energy, especially solar, hydro and biofuels. Prime Minister reiterated the invitation to President Van der Bellen to visit India at his convenience.