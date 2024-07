Bhubaneswar: Odisha: Major IAS reshuffle by BJP Govt. Saswat Mishra given additional charge of finance & energy dept; Vishal Dev appointed electronics & IT secretary. R Vineel Krishna transferred as commissioner, land records & settlement ; Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma replaced Vineel as sports secretary. G Mathivathanan, who was serving as H&UD secy for over 10 years have been transferred as DG, GAA; Usha Padhee given additional charge of H&UD department. Nikunja Dhal appointed chairman, IDCO, along with his current assignment as ACS to CM; Surendra Kumar appointed ACS, parliamentary affairs dept .

