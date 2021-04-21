Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Leaders’ Summit on Climate on 22-23 April 2021

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in the Leaders’ Summit on Climate at the invitation of President of U.S.A. Joseph R. Biden, being held virtually on 22-23 April 2021. Prime Minister will make his remarks in the Leaders’ Session 1 on 22 April 2021 from 5.30 to 7.30 pm IST on “Our Collective Sprint to 2030”.

Nearly 40 other world leaders are participating in the Summit. They will represent countries which are members of the Major Economies Forum (India is a member), and those vulnerable to climate change, among others. The Leaders will exchange views on climate change, enhancing climate actions, mobilising finance towards climate mitigation and adaptation, nature based solutions, climate security as well as technological innovations for clean energy.

The Leaders will also deliberate on how the world can align climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development, while respecting national circumstances and sustainable development priorities.

The Summit is a part of a series of global meetings focusing on climate issues, being held in the run up to COP26 in November 2021.

All sessions will be live streamed and open to the media and public.