Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate 36th National Games at a grand Opening Ceremony in Ahmedabad tomorrow

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 36th National Games at a grand Opening Ceremony to be held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad tomorrow. The Prime Minister will also address athletes from across the country taking part in the National Games. The Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Thakur and other dignitaries will also attend the opening ceremony.

National Games are being held in the state of Gujarat for the very first time. It will be organised from 29th September to 12th October, 2022. Nearly 15,000 sportspersons, coaches, and officials from across the country will be participating in 36 sports disciplines, making it the biggest National Games ever. The sporting events will be organised in six cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Under the leadership of the then Chief Minister and the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat embarked on the journey to create a robust sports infrastructure of international standards, which helped the state to prepare for the games in a very short span of time.