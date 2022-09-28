Office of PSA to celebrate Swachhta Saarthi Samaroh 2022

New Delhi : To celebrate the completion of the first year of the Swachhta Saarthi fellowship (SSF), the Waste to Wealth Mission of the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India is hosting a two-day event, ‘Swachhta Saarthi Samaroh’ on 30th September and 1st October 2022 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the (PSA) in partnership with Invest India through its Waste to Wealth Mission, launched the “Swachhta Saarthi Fellowship” (SSF) on 1st July 2021. SSF is a citizen-centric initiative to sensitise communities toward waste management and offer innovative solutions for the conversion of value from waste. The aim of the fellowships is to empower people at the grass-root level under three categories (a) school-going students, (b) college-going students, and (c) community workers/self-help groups/sanitary workers. The 2-day event will give the Swachhta Saarthi fellows (SSFs) under the Waste to Wealth Mission an opportunity to showcase their work and the impact made within their community with their peers to a large audience which will help in inspiring people across the nation to actively work towards waste management.

In the first batch of the fellowship, the Office of PSA selected 344 fellows across 27 states and 6 UTs based on their ideas and action plans to tackle the enormous challenge of waste management, scientifically and sustainably. As ambassadors of change, these 344 fellows have conducted over 2500 sensitisation programs including workshops, cleanliness drives, technology intervention, development of prototypes, audio-video demonstrations, one-on-one discussions, and creation of innovative radio jingles, sensitising over 3.1 lakh citizens.

The event will be held at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Hauz Khas, and will be attended by eminent dignitaries including the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to GoI, Scientific Secretary, Office of PSA, and other dignitaries from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi, academic and research institutions, industries, startups, etc. to share the details of the work done under ‘Swachhta Saarthi Fellowship (SSF)’ initiative. All the SSFs from across 27 states and six UTs under the 2021 Cohort have been invited to Delhi to showcase their work in the form of posters/prototypes/papers/presentations/products in the event as part of an exhibition.