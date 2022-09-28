Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed amongst Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities & Amazon Seller Private Limited on today

New Delhi : A Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed amongst Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Government of India, Skill Council for Persons with Disabilities (SCPwD) and Amazon Seller Private Limited on today. The main objective of this MoU is to jointly provide skill training and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities in e-commerce sector. It envisages mobilisation of PwDs for skill training by the DEPwD, designing of job roles for e-commerce sector by SCPwD and providing skill training and hiring of PwDs by Amazon. Such initiatives of all the parties would create better opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) by imparting job specific, practical and e-commerce skills in the supply chain sector to enhance their sustainable employability in the job market as well as to enable them to become entrepreneurs.

Dr. Virendra Kumar, Minister, SJ&E graced the occasion by his presence in the MoU signing ceremony held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre.

On the occasion, Minister said that it is also desired by Prime Minister that private companies should be associated for empowering PwDs by providing them employment opportunities and making them self reliant. Minister said keeping in mind Aatm Nirbhar Bharat, not only private companies such as Amazon but also Society should come forward and together to make Divyangjan Aatm Nirbhar (Self-reliant).

Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, DEPwD while appreciating SCPwD and Amazon for joining hands with Department in its endeavour to make PwDs empowered, said number of trained/employed PwDs under the programme should be tracked and efforts should be made to provide employment opportunities to PwDs from Jobs in warehouses to making them entrepreneurs.

DEPwD was represented by Shri Kishor B. Surwade, Deputy Director General, SCPwD by Shri Ravindra Singh, CEO, Amazon Seller Private Limited by Shri Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Operations APAC/MENA/LATAM.