Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate 3,024 newly constructed flats for EWS in New Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 3,024 newly constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji in Delhi under the ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation’ Project today, November 2. He will also hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen Camp at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

In line with the vision of the PM to provide housing for all, in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by Delhi Development Authority. The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of the Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, with proper amenities and facilities.

DDA has undertaken three such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh, and Kathputli Colony. Under the Kalkaji Extension Project, in-situ Slum Rehabilitation of three slum clusters – Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan camp, and Jawahar camp located at Kalkaji – are being taken up in a phased manner.

Under Phase I, 3024 EWS flats at the nearby vacant commercial centre site have been constructed. The Jhuggi Jhopri site at Bhoomiheen Camp will be vacated by rehabilitating eligible households of Bhoomiheen camp to the newly constructed EWS flats.

Post vacation of Bhoomiheen Camp site, in Phase II, this vacated site will be utilised for rehabilitation of Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp.

Phase I of the Project has been completed and 3,024 flats are ready to move in. These flats have been constructed at a cost of about 345 crore rupees and are equipped with all civic amenities. Public amenities like community parks, electric substations, sewage treatment plants, dual water pipelines, lifts, and underground reservoirs for hygienic water supply have also been provided. The allotment of flats will provide the people with ownership title as well as a sense of security.