IndiGoReach wins Best CSR Award in Aspiration District/Difficult terrain for their work in the Northeastern region

Guwahati : IndiGoReach, the CSR arm of IndiGo, participated in the North East CSR Forum 2022 organised at TISS, Guwahati. The program was followed by the announcement of CSR Awards, where the below CSR initiative was adjudged as the winner.

Best CSR Initiative in Aspirational District – Safeguarding Biodiversity and habitat restoration

SUKHJIT PASRICHA, CHRO said, “We have been working towards increasing connectivity and catalyzing socio-economic development in the region through various IndiGoReach programs focused on children & education and women empowerment.”

About this program on Safeguarding Biodiversity and habitat restoration:

As part of one of our CSR initiatives, this pilot project seeks to restore degraded forestland, while providing alternative livelihood opportunities for communities in Tamenglong and Noney Districts in Manipur. Additionally, the project supports frontline forest department personnel through multiple inputs. Some key activities that have been undertaken are:

Plantation of trees covering 20 hectares of degraded forest.

Usage of energy efficient stoves in households

Promotion of beekeeping as an additional livelihood initiative.

Establishment of homestay to promote eco-tourism.

Awareness through Nature Education Programmes in schools and colleges.

IndiGoReach initiated this activity, as environment is one of the key pillars of CSR intervention.

As an airline we are deeply concerned about the effects that the aviation sector has on the environment. All our IndiGoReach initiatives for the environment are committed towards reducing our carbon footprint.