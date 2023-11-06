Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the President of Iran

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with the President of Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

The two leaders exchanged views on the difficult situation in the West Asia region and Israel-Hamas conflict.

Prime Minister expressed deep concern at the terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives. He reiterated India’s longstanding and consistent position on the Israel-Palestine issue.

President Raisi shared his assessment of the situation.

Both the leaders expressed emphasised on the need for preventing escalation, ensuring continued humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability.

The leaders also reviewed and positively assessed progress in multifaceted bilateral cooperation. They welcomed focus and priority accorded to Chabahar port in Iran for improving regional connectivity.

Both sides agreed to remain in touch given shared interest in regional peace, security and stability.