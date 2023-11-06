Second flight from India carrying nine tonnes worth of emergency relief assistance lands in Nepal, saysEAM Dr SJaishankar

Kathmandu: The second consignment of emergency relief materials for earthquake-affected families in Nepal was handed over by the Deputy Chief of Mission, Shri Prasanna Shrivastava on behalf of the Government of India to the Chief District Officer of Banke Mr Shravan Kumar Pokhrel in presence of Nepalgunj Mayor Mr Prashant Bista.

The consignment of 9 tonnes of relief material was transported to Nepalgunj by a special Indian Air Force C-130 and comprised essential medical and hygiene supplies, tents, sleeping bags and blankets.

This is part of the Government of India’s efforts to support the Government of Nepal in the wake of the earthquake in Jajarkot on 03 November 2023. The first consignment of more than 11 tonnes relief materials provided by India which included tents, tarpaulin sheets, blankets, and sleeping bags along with essential medicines and medical equipment was handed over to the Government of Nepal on 5 November 2023.

India continues to remains steadfast in extending all possible support to the Government of Nepal in the aftermath of the Jajarkot earthquake.