Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Visits IMI NOIDA, Reviews Infrastructure and Facilities

Noida (6 November ): The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal visited the International Maritime Institute (IMI) and interacted with the student cadets, as well as reviewed the infrastructure & other facilities at the institute based in NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh today.

Glad to visit the International Maritime Institute in Greater Noida. Impressed by the state-of-the-art facilities at the institute and enthusiasm of the students towards India's burgeoning maritime sector. Also planted a 🌱 to mark the occasion. pic.twitter.com/nznsFtqlQh — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 6, 2023

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sonowal said, “India is entering into a challenging yet exciting time where we all can pool in our resources and become nation builders to achieve the wonderful vision set by our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make India become an Atmanirbhar Bharat and a developed nation by 2047. Maritime, which is the lifeline for the growth and development of any country, plays a crucial part in ensuring that the conduits of growth remain seamless. India must seize this opportunity and embrace it with top seafaring skills, excellent maritime infrastructure, and a buzzing maritime trade. With an efficient maritime sector, India is poised to make steady progress in optimally exploring the vast opportunities in the regional as well as global maritime sector. Our training for the youth of our country in the maritime sector must be top-class. It is important that we rev up our talent pool & nurture our maritime talent to optimally secure opportunities to make India grow and prosper.”

The Minister also visited and reviewed the infrastructure at the institute including campus facilities, a Ship simulator room, a firefighting site, a swimming pool, etc. He was accompanied by officials of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways as well as the officials of the IMI group.