PM Modi Salutes Indian Nari Shakti as Women’s Hockey Team Shines in Asian Champions Trophy

New Delhi, November 6, 2023: In a remarkable triumph, the Indian women’s hockey team clinched the gold medal at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, emerging victorious in the final by defeating Japan 4-0. The grand finale took place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the stellar Indian women’s hockey team for their exceptional performance, expressing his admiration for the team’s relentless determination and passion. PM Modi took to social media, posting on X (formerly known as Twitter): “India’s Nari Shakti excels yet again! Congratulations to our stellar hockey team for clinching the prestigious Gold at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023! Their outstanding display of skill, unwavering passion, and relentless determination have indeed filled our hearts with pride. Well done to the champions for elevating the nation’s glory on the international stage!”

The Indian team’s victory was marked by impressive goals from Sangita Kumari (17′), Neha (46′), Lalremsiami (57′), and Vandana Katariya (60′). This victory capped an undefeated streak throughout the tournament, showcasing the team’s skill, determination, and unity.

In recognition of this exceptional achievement, Hockey India has announced a reward of Rs 3.00 lakh for each member of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team and Rs 1.50 lakh for each member of the support staff.

The win at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 reaffirms India’s prowess in the world of hockey and adds to the country’s rich sporting heritage. The Indian women’s hockey team’s gold medal victory has not only made the nation proud but has also ignited the spirits of aspiring athletes across the country.