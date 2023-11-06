Nirvana Being Launches India’s First MESP Air Purifier, Sets Standard for Portable Air Purification

National – Amidst a nationwide concern over the challenge of substandard air quality, there is an urgent demand for indoor air purification solutions that are both highly effective and environmentally responsible. As we unite in our commitment to protect the health of our families and the world around us, Nirvana Being is delighted to introduce the revolutionary MESP® (Micro-electrostatic Precipitator) Air Sterilizing Purifier. This cutting-edge device represents a significant leap forward in the realm of portable air purifiers, showcasing a new era of electronic air purification technology that not only guarantees the cleanliness of indoor air but also delivers remarkable energy efficiency.

The MESP Air Sterilizing Purifier uses a strong electric field to charge airborne particles, which are then attracted to and collected on the MESP filter. The MESP filter is made of a unique nano PP material that is washable and reusable, eliminating the need for costly filter replacements.

“We are excited to launch the MESP Air Sterilizing Purifier, a new paradigm in portable air purification this Diwali,” said Mr Jai Dhar Gupta, Founder, Nirvana Being. “Seeing the current air pollution scenarios in Delhi and other states, the MESP Air Sterilizing Purifier is the most advanced and effective air purifier in the market, and it offers a number of benefits over traditional HEPA filters, including the ability to kill viruses and bacteria, reduce energy consumption, and extend filter life.”

The MESP Air Sterilizing Purifier is highly effective at removing many airborne pollutants, including PM2.5, dust, pollen, soot, smoke, viruses, and bacteria. It is also very energy-efficient, using up to 60% less energy than traditional air purifiers with HEPA filters.

“Based on current air quality in Delhi I think this product is the perfect solution for anyone who wants to improve their indoor air quality and protect themselves and their loved ones from harmful airborne pollutants,” said Mr Jai Dhar. “With its superior performance, energy efficiency, and sustainability, the MESP air purifier is the best air purifier in the market.”