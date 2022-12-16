Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on telephone with His Excellency Mr Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with His Excellency Mr Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

Following up on their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence & security cooperation, and other key areas.

In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward.

Prime Minister briefed President Putin on India’s ongoing Presidency of the G-20, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India’s Chairship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The leaders agreed to remain in regular touch with each other.