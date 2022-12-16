President of India Droupadi Murmu appoints Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jharkhand

New Delhi : President of India Droupadi Murmu appoints Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, senior-most Judge of the High Court of Jharkhand, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jharkhand from December 20, upon the retirement of Dr. Justice Ravi Ranjan, Chief Justice, High Court of Jharkhand.

As per the official notification, “Vide notifications dated 16.12.2022, in exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, senior-most Judge of the High Court of Jharkhand, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jharkhand, with effect from 20.12.2022 consequent upon the retirement of Dr. Justice Ravi Ranjan, Chief Justice, High Court of Jharkhand.”