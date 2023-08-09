Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to the freedom fighters who took part in the Quit India Movement

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to the freedom fighters who took part in the Quit India Movement. Shri Modi said that under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, Quit India Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule. Shri Modi also shared his thought through a video message on this occasion.



In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;



“Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule. Today, India is saying in one voice:



Corruption Quit India.



Dynasty Quit India.



Appeasement Quit India.”



