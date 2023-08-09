Indian Ships Visit Port Rashid Dubai (08 – 11 Aug 23)

Indian Navy’s frontline platforms INS Visakhapatnam and INS Trikand under the Command of RAdm Vineet McCarty, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, are visiting the port Rashid, Dubai from 08 to 11 August 2023. INS Visakhapatnam and INS Trikand are commanded by Captain Ashok Rao and Captain Pramod G Thomas respectively.



During the visit, the ships will undertake professional interactions with UAE Naval Force on various elements of maritime operations and share best practices aimed at enhancing cooperation and strengthening ties between the two navies. Bilateral exercise ‘Zayed Talwar’ is also scheduled with the UAE navy to enhance interoperability and synergy between the two navies. The current visit shall further enhance maritime partnership between the two navies and foster a common understanding of the security challenges in the region.