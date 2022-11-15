Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of 17th G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

During the interaction, the two leaders appreciated the continuing deepening of India-US strategic partnership and close cooperation in groups including Quad and I2U2. The two leaders discussed topical global and regional developments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked President Biden for his constant support for strengthening the India-US partnership. He expressed confidence that both countries would continue to maintain close coordination during India’s G-20 Presidency.

Mr. Modi also met Indonesian President Joko Widodo along with US President. In a series of tweets, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, the Prime Minister welcomed support for G20 Presidency. He said, the Prime Minister highlighted the G20-India focus areas saying that working with leaders to shape the priorities and development agenda for the global economy.