The Supreme Court has described forced conversion as a very serious issue that affects the security of the nation. It directed the Centre to take a stand on the matter and file a response in a week about steps being taken to prevent it.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Hima Kohli said a very difficult situation will emerge if forced religious conversions are not stopped. The court said if forced religious conversion is found to be correct and true, it is a very serious issue that may ultimately affect the security of the nation and the freedom of conscience and religion of citizens. The court will examine the matter again on 28th of November.

The Apex Court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking direction to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversion.