Prime Minister Narendra Modi met H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE

Prime Minister met H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi over delegation level and one-on-one talks in Abu Dhabi on 15 July 2023.

The two leaders held wide ranging discussions covering various dimensions of the bilateral partnership, including trade & investment, fintech, energy, renewables, climate action, higher education and people to people ties. The discussions also covered regional and global issues.

The two leaders witnessed the exchange of three significant documents:

MoU between RBI and UAE Central Bank for the establishment of a framework to promote the use of local currencies (INR – AED) for cross-border transactions

MoU between RBI and UAE Central Bank for the bilateral cooperation on interlinking their payment and messaging systems

MoU between Ministry of of Education of India, Department of Education and Knowledge, Abu Dhabi and IIT Delhi for planning to establish IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi, UAE

A Joint Statement was issued after the meeting. A separate Joint Statement on Climate Change was also issued.