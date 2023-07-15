India Meteorological Department, IMD has forecast that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during next four days. Met department has issued Orange alert for Uttarakhand till 18th July and Himachal Pradesh till 17th July.

Yellow alert has been issued for the next four days in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Active monsoon condition is very likely to prevail over central and adjoining East India during next five days. There will be a gradual decrease in rainfall activity over northeast India and increase in rainfall activity along the west coast.

Meanwhile, heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning lashed the national capital this evening, causing traffic snarls and waterlogging. Met department had predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30 to 40 kilometre per hour in Delhi NCR.

According to Central Water Commission, the water level of the Yamuna River stood at 206.87 metres at 7 PM.