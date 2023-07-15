Odisha: World Youth Skill Day 2023 observed at Utkal University

Bhubaneswar: World Youth Day is observed at the Utkal University, showing its commitment to prepare the youth for a life-changing world. On this occasion, various competitions and programs were organized by UECH at Utkal University.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sabita Acharya inaugurated the program and said that there is a need for this type of organization to increase the employment and self-employment of the youth. In her speech, she expressed that the main goal of this day is to eliminate unemployment among the youth and to bring about their social and economic development. Expressing concern over the global unemployment and low employment rate, Prof. Acharya also said that the purpose of skill development is to provide employment and self-reliance to the youth, improve the country and lead the youth in the workforce.

The Utkal Entrepreneur and Career Hub (UECH), under Rastriya Uchatara Sikshya Abhiyan (RUSA), encourage the students to develop their skills through various programs and competitions. Meritorious students were felicitated on this day. Dr. Ashok Kumar Sahu, former Director, Human Resource of Nalco, PG Council Chairperson Prof. Navaneeta Rath, Coordinator, RUSA Prof. Sushant Kumar Badamali and UECH, Director, Prof. Abid Ali Khan delivered keynote speeches. Program Manager Ananya Patnaik gave vote of thanks.

The theme for this year’s UN World Youth Skills Day 2023 is to empower teachers, trainers and youth for a transformative future. It highlights the important role that teachers, trainers and other educators play in equipping young people with the skills to enter the labor market and become actively involved in their communities and society. In December 2014, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring July 15 as World Youth Skills Day. The goal is to achieve better socio-economic conditions for today’s youth as a means of combating unemployment and underemployment.