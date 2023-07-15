Odisha Governor admires to capital city based Singhi Library & Museum and invoked students to visit

Bhubaneswar: On 15th July 2023 prof Ganeshi Lal , Hon’ble Governor of Odisha graced the Annual Function the “ Singhi Library & Museum” as chief guest. This center of leading was inaugurated by Hon’ble Governor on 11th Nov’2018 at its present site near the Kalpna Square.

In this address to the public, he applauded for the efforts made by Shri Pratap Singh Singhi the Chairman of the “Singhi Charitable Trust” single handedly. The Chief Guest expressed his happiness as this library has more the Fifty five thousand precious books collected from India and abroad on Religions, novels, Science, Children’s books, Law, Tourism, Art, Design, Automobiles, Biography and Literature etc.

Recently Hon’ble Governor donated more than 1100 precious books to “ Singhi Library” from his personal collection as a token of appreciation cum encouragement to “Singhi Charitable Trust” and invoked to the students and citizens of Bhubaneswar to visit “Singhi Library and Museum”.

In his humble appeal to the youth of the Capital City Shri Singhi asked them to make best use of the Library and assured that he is ready to provide all the necessary books to the aspirants of the Civil services, students interested in Professional carrier or research work. Presently in its Museum wings to there are huge collections of rare Coins of the ancient medieval and modern periods . Beside there are paper notes in different sequences, stamps, envelops, match box covers of more than 162 years of India and almost all the countries of the world. The precious stone, antiques, medals and photographs displayed at the museum attract people greatly It has also the photographs of the British India, historical personalities life of Biju babu, Governors of Odisha, Prime ministers, Presidents of India etc.

In his interaction with the media persons Shri Singhi says that Singhi Library & Museum got it present shape by the tireless efforts of him since last thirty years for the spread of knowledge amongst the students of the Bhubaneswar city but as it is Located at a very busy traffic and commercial area near Kalpana Square, Students find difficulty to avail this service. He has requested to the state government to provide at least a suitable government quarter at a good location so that his store house of knowledge would come for the better service of our youth. The Annual function of Singhi Library and Museum was witnessed by the guests invited from the different parts of the Country, Students and Senior Citizens. Smt. Pramila Singhi, Smt. Hanumani Devi, Smt. Pragati Chopda and Shri Rahul Singhi made all necessary arrangements in making the event a grand success.