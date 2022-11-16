Prime Minister  Narendra Modi meets Prime Minister of Australia H.E. Mr. Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali today

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prime Minister of Australia H.E. Mr. Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali today.

Both Leaders expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of relations between the two countries under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the high-level interactions taking place on a regular basis between India and Australia. They reviewed the progress made in deepening cooperation across a diverse range of sectors, including defence, trade, education, clean energy and people-to-people ties. Institutional partnership in the field of education, especially in higher education, vocational education, training and capacity building was discussed in detail.

The Leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, which included their shared vision for a stable and peaceful Indo-Pacific Region, climate related matters and India’s G20 Presidency.

Prime Minister looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Albanese in India at an early opportunity.