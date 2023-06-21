Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Mr. Ray Dalio, co-founder, Bridgewater Associates

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met Mr. Ray Dalio, American investor, author and co-founder of the hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, today, in New York, USA.



In his conversation with Mr. Dalio, Prime Minister highlighted the reforms undertaken by the government to foster economic growth, including reduction of compliances and decriminalisation of large number of legal provisions. Prime Minister invited Mr. Dalio for further investing in India.



