Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Prof. Robert Thurman, American Buddhist scholar and academic

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met Prof. Robert Thurman, American Buddhist scholar, author, and Padma Shri awardee, today, in New York, USA.
Prime Minister and Prof Thurman exchanged perspectives on how Buddhist values can act as guiding light for finding solutions to global challenges. They also discussed India’s Buddhist connect and efforts being made by India for preservation of Buddhist heritage.
