Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Prof. Nicholas Taleb, academic and public intellectual

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met distinguished American mathematical statistician, academician, public intellectual and author, Prof. Nicholas Taleb, today, in New York, USA.



Prime Minister complemented Prof. Taleb on his success as a public intellectual and for bringing complex ideas of risk and fragility into popular conversation.



In his conversation with Prof. Taleb, Prime Minister also highlighted risk-taking abilities of India’s young entrepreneurs and growing start-up ecosystem in India.



