Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Mr. Neil de Grasse Tyson, astrophysicist, author and science communicator

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met Mr. Neil de Grasse Tyson, leading American astrophysicist, author and science communicator, today, in New York, USA.



Prime Minister and Mr. Tyson exchanged views on inculcating scientific temperament among youth. They discussed at length India’s rapid progress in space sector including various space exploration missions being undertaken by India.



Prime Minister and Mr. Tyson also discussed opportunities for private sector and academic collaboration under India’s newly launched National Space Policy.