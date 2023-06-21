Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets a group of US think tank experts

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met experts from several leading US think-tanks, today, in New York, USA.



Prime Minister and the experts discussed a range of developmental and geo-political issues.



Prime Minister invited them to enhance their presence in India as it embarks on its transformation during the Amritkaal.



The various think-tank experts who participated in the interaction include:





o Mr. Michael Froman, President-designate and Distinguished Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), New York

o Mr. Daniel Russel, Vice President for International Security and Diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute, New York

o Dr. Max Abrahms, Associate Professor of Political Science at Northeastern University, Boston

o Mr. Jeff M. Smith, Director, Asian Studies Center, The Heritage Foundation, DC

o Mr. Elbridge Colby, Co-founder of ‘The Marathon Initiative’, based in Washington DC

o Mr. Guru Sowle, Founder-member, Director (Indo-US Affairs), Indus International Research Foundation, Texas



