Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds the revival of Jabalpur’s ancient Sangram Sagar

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has praised the efforts of people towards the revival of Jabalpur’s ancient Sangram Sagar. He said that the people’s shramdaan for the revival of Jabalpur’s ancient Sangram Sagar is highly commendable. Shri Modi was responding to the tweet thread by Jabalpur MP, Shri Rakesh Singh wherein Member of Parliament, Shri Singh has informed that he has inspected Sangram Sagar with public representatives, Jabalpur Collector and Municipal Commissioner for the beautification of surroundings of Sangram Sagar.



The Prime Minister tweeted;



“जबलपुर के प्राचीन संग्राम सागर के पुनरोद्धार के लिए लोगों के श्रमदान का यह प्रयास बहुत ही प्रशंसनीय है।”



