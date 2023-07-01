Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds contributions of Chartered Accountants on occasion of Chartered Accountants’ Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded the contributions of Chartered Accountants on occasion of Chartered Accountants’ Day.
The Prime Minister tweeted:
“On #CharteredAccountantsDay, we honour a professional community which is among our nation’s key financial architects. Their analytical acumen and steadfast commitment are crucial in strengthening our economy. Their expertise helps build a prosperous and self-reliant India.”
