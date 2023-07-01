NationalTop News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses deepest gratitude to entire doctor community on occasion of Doctors’ Day

By Odisha Diary bureau
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deepest gratitude to entire doctor community on occasion of Doctors’ Day.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“On #DoctorsDay, I express my deepest gratitude to the entire doctor community. Even amid the most unprecedented times, doctors have exemplified highest degree of courage, selflessness and resilience. Their dedication goes beyond healing; it gives our society hope and strength.”

