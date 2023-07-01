Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to bus accident in Buldhana, Maharashtra

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Buldhana, Maharashtra. The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for those injured.



The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;



“Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected.”



“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the bus mishap in Buldhana. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.”







