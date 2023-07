The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the bus accident in Buldhana, Maharashtra.



In a tweet, the Vice President said;



“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a tragic bus fire incident in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May they find strength and solace during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.”