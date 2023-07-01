IndiGo Opens New Frontiers for Travelers: India Meets Vibrant Tbilisi

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, has announced Tbilisi as its 29th international and 107th overall destination, effective August 08, 2023. The exclusive flight will operate between Tbilisi, Georgia and Delhi and is now open for booking. The introduction of these new flights caters to the rising travel demand for Georgia while also benefiting business travelers. The new connectivity has the potential to grow trade and bolster economic and cultural ties between the two nations. Tbilisi is also part of the ‘Silk Route’ which will further enhance the flow of trade from the city.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are thrilled to announce Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, amongst our new destinations in our expanding 6E network, opening up exciting international travel opportunities. Georgia is now amongst the favored & sought after holiday destinations for Indian travelers. IndiGo has always been committed to providing superior connectivity and enhanced accessibility to our customers. With the launch of these flights, we aim to not only strengthen the connectivity between India and Georgia but also increase tourism and foster potential business collaborations. IndiGo will continue to deliver on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

Tbilisi, the vibrant capital city of Georgia, is one of the most captivating destinations with a unique blend of history, culture, and modernity. The city offers a charming mix of ancient architecture, colorful streets, and contemporary structures. It boasts a rich historical heritage, evident in its diverse range of landmarks, including the iconic Narikala Fortress, the historic Old Town with its sulfur baths, and the stunning Holy Trinity Cathedral. Tbilisi is also well known for its warm hospitality, vibrant arts and music scene, delectable cuisine, and bustling markets. Moreover, the city’s dynamic industries contribute to its reputation as a cultural and economic center, offering exciting opportunities for creativity, business, and growth.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity.