New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of Shri Manoj Das, a noted educationist, popular columnist and prolific writer.

Shri Modi said in a tweet: “Shri Manoj Das distinguished himself as a noted educationist, popular columnist and prolific writer. He made rich contributions to English and Odia literature. He was a leading exponent of Sri Aurobindo’s philosophy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”