Online registration of third phase vaccination to begin from 4pm today

Delhi: As online registration of the third phase of Covid vaccination for everyone above 18 years kick starts from today 4 pm here , people will be allowed to register themselves or can do advance bookings only through the app and no offline bookings will be allowed informed government.



On this regard, Aarogya Setu, Government’s mobile application for contact tracing and dissemination of medical advisories to contain spread of Covid, tweeted: “Registration for 18 plus to begin on http://cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu App and UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Government centers and Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus.”



Notably, the Central government on April 19 had made this big announcement of people aged of 18 to 44 can now get themselves vaccinated and protect themselves from the deadly virus.

Related