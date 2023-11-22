Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses virtual G20 Leaders Summit; Says, message of inclusivity given by G20 to entire world is unprecedented

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that concerns of the Global South will have to be given top priority in the 21st Century. In his opening remarks at the virtual G20 Leaders Summit, Mr Modi said G-20 got the identity of People’s-20 under the Presidency of India. He added that it is a matter of pride for India that Africa has a voice in its Presidency. Mr Modi pointed out that the countries of the Global South are going through many difficulties for which they are not responsible. He emphasized that the need of the hour is that to provide full support to the development agenda. Prime Minister said that G20 under India’s presidency has emphasized adopting a human-centric approach while supporting innovation and digital technology. He said the G20 has again increased confidence in multilateralism. Mr Modi stated that new challenges have arisen in the last months and the situation of insecurity and instability in the West Asia region is a matter of concern for all. He said the coming together of G20 nations today symbolizes that countries are sensitive to all issues and stand together to resolve them. He expressed a firm belief that terrorism is unacceptable to all and added that the death of civilians is condemnable. On the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza, Mr Modi said India welcomes the news of the release of hostages. He hoped that all the hostages would be released soon. Prime Minister also stressed on the responsible use of technology in the age of Artificial Intelligence. He said India wants the world to work together on global regulation of A.I. He cautioned the world about the dangers of DeepFake for society. India holds the G20 Presidency until the 30th of this month. The G20 Troika during the Brazilian G20 Presidency in 2024 will comprise India, Brazil, and South Africa.