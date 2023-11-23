PM Modi welcomes agreement between Israel and Hamas for release of hostages held in Gaza

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the agreement between Israel and the Palestinian terror group Hamas for the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza and a temporary pause in fighting. In his remarks at the virtual G20 Leaders Summit last evening, Mr Modi expressed hope that all the hostages will be released soon. The Prime Minister expressed a firm belief that terrorism is unacceptable to all and added that the death of civilians is condemnable.

Mr. Modi asserted that concerns of the Global South will have to be given top priority in the 21st Century. He said the G-20 got the identity of People ‘s-20 under the Presidency of India. He added that it is a matter of pride for India that Africa has got a voice in its Presidency. He said that the message of inclusivity given by G20 to the entire world is unprecedented. The Prime Minister also stressed on the responsible use of technology in the age of Artificial Intelligence.

During the Summit, Leaders reviewed progress in the implementation of outcomes and action points from the New Delhi Summit. As India is set to conclude its historic G20 presidency, the Prime Minister laid out his vision for the future of G20. He proposed to share the experience of India’s Aspirational District Program with G20 and Global South countries. He also proposed setting up of Social Impact Fund to implement Digital Public Infrastructure in the Global South. India will provide an initial assistance of 25 million dollars. He also invited G20 countries to the Global AI Partnership Summit being organised by India.

Mr. Modi also outlined G20 convergence on the Israel-Hamas conflict and the Israel-Palestine issue. He said the two-state solution is the permanent solution for the Israel-Palestine issue and restoration of regional peace and stability. He stressed that Dialogue and Diplomacy are the only means to solve geopolitical conflicts. The Prime Minister also called for concrete steps on Global South’s climate priorities at COP28.

India holds the G20 Presidency until the 30th of this month. The G20 Troika during the Brazilian G20 Presidency in 2024 will comprise India, Brazil, and South Africa.