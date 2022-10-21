Prime Minister Modi to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand today. During his visit, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of connectivity projects worth over 3,400 crore rupees for the development of the state.

These include two new ropeway projects connecting Gaurikund to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib. Mr Modi will also lay the foundation stone for road widening projects worth about 1,000 crore rupees to provide all-weather road connectivity to border areas.

These projects will boost connectivity and religious tourism in the Garhwal region.

Apart from offering prayers at Badrinath and Kedarnath, Prime Minister will also address a public meeting at Mana village in Chamoli district. Mr Modi will also review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.