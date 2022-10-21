India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.50 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.50 Cr (2,19,50,97,574) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.12 Cr (4,12,13,682) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415365 2nd Dose 10120325 Precaution Dose 7065418 FLWs 1st Dose 18437100 2nd Dose 17719682 Precaution Dose 13740139 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41213682 2nd Dose 32297012 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 62000806 2nd Dose 53297822 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561399480 2nd Dose 516256768 Precaution Dose 100258819 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204046588 2nd Dose 197063007 Precaution Dose 50598006 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127680189 2nd Dose 123211367 Precaution Dose 48275999 Precaution Dose 21,99,38,381 Total 2,19,50,97,574

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 25,037. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 2,582 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,84,646.

2,119 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,88,220 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.96 Cr (89,96,27,428) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.97% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.13%.