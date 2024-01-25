Prime Minister Modi held bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur; French President to attend the Republic Day parade as chief guest tomorrow

Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur this evening. The discussions encompass vital aspects of the bilateral India-France relationship and address various geopolitical challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hosted dinner for the French president. Mr. Macron reached Jaipur this afternoon on his two day visit to India . He is the Chief Guest of the Republic Day parade to be held tomorrow in New Delhi. He also visited the historical Amer Fort and interacted with school students, tourists and artizens associated with various arts. Mr. Macron also visited Jantar Mantar, where he was received by Prime Minister Modi. Mr. Modi and Mr. Macron took part in a joint roadshow from Jantar Mantar to Sanganeri Gate with a stopover at Hawa Mahal. More from our correspondent